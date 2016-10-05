The Commerce Tigers began Region 8-A play on fire, picking up their first two wins by a combined 91-22 over Hebron Christian Academy and Lakeview Academy.
Two weeks ago, a touchdown with two minutes left in the game by Athens Christian gave the Tigers their first loss of the year, 21-14.
Last week’s game against Prince Avenue Christian looked like a game destined for overtime but a touchdown with 10 seconds left sent the Tigers to their second-straight loss in region.
This week, the Tigers (3-2, 2-2 Region 8-A) look to get back on track against region foe Providence Christian Academy (1-3, 0-3).
“They are a better team than they were last year,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They are bigger and more experienced this year.”
The Tigers own the series record, 2-0. The Tigers put up 45 points in last year’s shutout performance. In 2014, they put up 49 points.
Brown isn’t resting on the past two seasons ahead of this Friday night’s matchup.
“I expect those guys to come up here and play us hard,” he said. “A win isn’t a given. We’re going to have to earn it.”
The Storm will visit Commerce led by Mitchell Miller (quarterback), Matt Estell (defensive lineman), David Sloan (wide receiver), Kendall Adams (running back), Daniel Martin (linebacker), Henry Kim (running back).
Tigers aim to get back on track
