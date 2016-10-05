Volleyball: Panthers make strides in first year under Fowler

First and foremost, Jackson County sought to be a state tournament team again this year. Mission accomplished.
Under first-year coach Ron Fowler, the Panthers have clinched a No. 3 seed for the upcoming Class AAA postseason after taking some lumps early in the season.
“We lost some matches early on figuring out who fits in what position,” said Fowler, who came to Jackson County from Monsignor Donavan. “We did a lot of playing with lineups, and once we found our lineup, everything just kind of clicked and from there it was history.”
Counting play date matches, Jackson County had recorded 18 wins heading into this week. The Panthers, who closed the regular season Tuesday at Apalachee, actually were a win away from a three-way tie for first place with Morgan County and East Jackson in 8-AAA. A close three-set loss to Morgan County on Sept. 20 ultimately locked Jackson County into the No. 3 seed, though Panthers ended up beating the Bulldogs Saturday in a match that didn’t count in the 8-AAA standings.
“It was still really good for the girls and their confidence,” Fowler said.
The return of middle hitter Delanie Smith to the lineup after a season-ending injury last year has provided a major lift for the team with her play at the net.
“Just her presence at the net, whether it be hitting or blocking, she completely changes the game,” Fowler said.
Others have provided major contributions. ReAnn Hollis has emerged as a quality middle hitter who fills the void created when Smith isn’t on the floor; Jenny Moua’s move to libero has helped solidify the back row; Taylor Roland has been a key presence at right side hitter as has Megan Milian at outside hitter; Abby Upton has proved solid play at the net and with her passing; and Alanna Doresy has been a steadying force at setter.
The Panthers face a long road trip in its return to the state tournament, matching up with the No. 2 seed out of Area 2-AAA. That will mean a bus ride down to South Georgia.
With the goal of getting back to state now conquered, the Panthers don’t want to be content to merely be there.
“We’re happy that we’re there, but that’s not the end goal,” Fowler said. “Don’t just be happy, don’t just show up for participation. Now that we’re here, we want to get there and make some noise.”
Fowler added that he’s gone back to a more “training camp approach” since the area schedule ended in preparation for state-level play.
“We’ve upped the conditioning; we’ve made everything in practice as fast-paced as possible,” Fowler said. “So hopefully when the games come, practice will have been a lot harder than the games actually are.”
