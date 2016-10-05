Softball: BCHS season ends in Elbert

The Banks County Leopards’ softball team saw its season come to an end Monday night after a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Elbert County in Game 3 of the first round of the Region 8-AA tournament.
The two split Games 1 and 2, with Banks taking the first game, 4-2, and Elbert taking the second game, 5-3.
The two teams were scoreless through three innings until Elbert plated a run in the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead.
Banks responded when an Amelia Lyons single in the bottom of the fourth inning scored Hannah Angel to tie the game at 1-1.
The Lady Leopards took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Kya Santiago scored on an error by the Elbert County defense.
But in the top of the sixth, Elbert struck for two runs to take a 3-2 lead. They added three more in the top of the seventh to put the game away.
Banks County 9, White County 5
Abby Baird pitched a complete game on Senior Night for the win. She recorded one strikeout.
“Definitely an adrenaline rush with it being Senior Night,” Baird, one of four seniors on the Lady Leopards’ roster, said. “I had to go out, work hard and get the win for the rest of the team.”
She gave up two home runs in the game but did not let that “get to her.”
“I’ve worked hard to keep my head up,” she said.
Head coach Tony Bowen said the team capitalized on mistakes by White County but also executed what was asked of it.
“They performed well tonight,” he said.
Banks took an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when a Tybee Denton single scored Jaycie Bowen and Jill Martinet.
They added five more runs in the second inning after a Santiago single brought Abby Ledford and Lyons home. Then, an errant throw on a ball hit by Martinet plated Taylor Duckett and Santiago.
The scoring ended when Denton’s second single brought Martinet home for the second time.
The Lady Leopards’ final two runs came in the fourth inning when Martinet scored on an errant throw to first base and Kelyn Parson scored on an RBI groundout from Denton.
