The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ softball team clinched its third-straight appearance in the state playoffs after a 4-1 victory over Monroe Area in Game 3 of the first round of the Region 8-AAA softball tournament.
Seeding is still to be determined as East Jackson, Franklin, Jackson and Morgan counties all started play today to determine the top-four seeds out of the region for the Class AAA state playoffs.
Region 8-AAA is paired with Region 6-AAA in the first round of the state playoffs.
Jessie Marvin had a strong performance on the mound and at the plate. She recorded seven strikeouts, giving up only two hits and one run. Marvin also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles and an RBI.
Hannah Poole went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Lauren Barrett matched Poole, going 1-for-2 with a double and RBI. Nicci Murphy recorded the Lady Eagles’ fourth RBI.
The Lady Eagles got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Marvin drove in Faith Grooms on a single. Poole followed Marvin with a double which bumped the lead to 2-0. A Murphy groundout advanced Poole home to send the score to 3-0.
The Lady Eagles’ final run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Monroe’s lone run came in the fifth inning.
Softball: EJCHS advances to playoffs
