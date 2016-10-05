Softball: EJCHS advances to playoffs

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, October 5. 2016
The East Jackson Lady Eagles’ softball team clinched its third-straight appearance in the state playoffs after a 4-1 victory over Monroe Area in Game 3 of the first round of the Region 8-AAA softball tournament.

Seeding is still to be determined as East Jackson, Franklin, Jackson and Morgan counties all started play today to determine the top-four seeds out of the region for the Class AAA state playoffs.

Region 8-AAA is paired with Region 6-AAA in the first round of the state playoffs.

Jessie Marvin had a strong performance on the mound and at the plate. She recorded seven strikeouts, giving up only two hits and one run. Marvin also went 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles and an RBI.

Hannah Poole went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Lauren Barrett matched Poole, going 1-for-2 with a double and RBI. Nicci Murphy recorded the Lady Eagles’ fourth RBI.

The Lady Eagles got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first, jumping out to a 3-0 lead. Marvin drove in Faith Grooms on a single. Poole followed Marvin with a double which bumped the lead to 2-0. A Murphy groundout advanced Poole home to send the score to 3-0.

The Lady Eagles’ final run came in the bottom of the fourth inning. Monroe’s lone run came in the fifth inning.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.