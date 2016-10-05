The Commerce High School girls’ cross country team had a strong showing in Athens last Thursday.
The girls ran their way to a sixth-place finish at the Athens Academy High School meet. Twelve teams competed in the race.
Kate Massey led the way for the Lady Tigers with a 13th-place finish. She finished with a time of 23:24.
Brittany Webb and Madison Rodriguez finished 30th and 31st, respectively. Webb ran a time of 25:24 and Rodriguez, 25:26.
Sharon Melos and Keila Osorio placed fourth and fifth for the team. Merlos clocked in at 27:15.09 and Osorio at 27:22.
The girls had an average time of 25:46. The split between Massey and Osorio was 3:57.
There were a total of 142 runners competing in the race.
The boys’ team finished 14th out of the 15 teams at the same meet.
Jose Verde led the way with a time of 20:08. Austin Black finished at 21:05.
Kevin Jandres clocked in a minute behind Black at 22:07.47. Chase Bridges finished 15 seconds behind Jandres at 22:22. Jackson Purvis finished 10 seconds behind Black at 22:32.
The boys’ average time was 21:39. The split from Verde to Purvis was 2:23.
Both teams competed at Hebron Christian Academy, but results were not known before press time. The next meet is Tuesday Oct. 11, at Riverside Military Academy.
Cross Country: Commerce girls finish strong at Athens Academy race
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry