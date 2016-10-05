Both Barrow County School System high schools were below the state average on the 2016 SAT. Scores from the 2016 traditional SAT test were released by the Georgia Department of Education last week.
Apalachee was more than 100 points below the state average, while Winder-Barrow was 49 points below.
Apalachee’s average was lower than its 2015 average, while Winder-Barrow saw a 43-point improvement.
See full story in Oct. 5 print edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
WBHS, AHS fall behind state SAT average
