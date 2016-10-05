Knights take some positives in home loss to undefeated foe

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team went against one of its toughest regular season opponents last Friday as the Knights hosted undefeated Augusta Prep.
Coach Lance Fendley went into the game wanting to see how his team measured up against the Cavaliers.
In the end, the BCA coach saw both some positive and some negative as his team fell 55-31.
“We were not too impressive in the first half,” Fendley said. “We are a dangerous team in between the 20s on both sides of the football. We are stopping people and moving the football outside of the 20s but struggle at times inside that area of the field.”
Augusta Prep jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead before a spirited talk by the BCA coaches.
Austin Bennett also had five receptions for 60 yards. On the ground, Tanner Schwebel rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
The Knights actually took a 3-0 lead on a 39-yard field goal by Brian Arnaut. BCA had a chance for a touchdown following a turnover by Augusta Prep but a double pass attempt just missed causing the team to settle for a field goal from the reliable Arnaut.
“We came out in the second half and stretched them down the field vertically,” Fendley said. “We felt we could do that going into the game. Our defense also had a few stops but Augusta Prep ran their offense well.”
Augusta Prep runs an old-fashioned Single Wing offense that Fendley said was “tough to stop.”
“They do a great job at it,” the BCA coach said. “They never get out of that one formation. I was proud of how we fought back in the second half, however. We returned a kickoff for a touchdown and played well defensively causing some turnovers. We played hard until the end. It was just another testament of how close we are getting to becoming a force in the future.”
Michael Tuscano was 14-of-23 through the air for 223 yards and a touchdown. Matt Kamm had five catches for 95 yards while Brandon Hinton had four catches for 58 yards and a score.
Knights take some positives in home loss to undefeated foe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry