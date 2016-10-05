Lady Bulldoggs sweep Habersham, qualify for state

Using plenty of offensive firepower, the Winder-Barrow High School softball team swept a doubleheader against Habersham Central Tuesday to guarantee a return trip to the upcoming state tournament.

Coach Monty McClure’s team recorded 12-4 and 9-5 victories in the Region 8-AAAAAA tournament and is now set to play Thursday in a one-game setup to determine the No. 3 seed.

In the 12-4 opening win Tuesday, Rose Johnson earned the win going the distance and striking out four batters.

It was a balanced effort offensively as Krista Thomason was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Krystal Merrill was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI. Hailie Evans finished 3-for-4 with a triple, double and three RBI and Paige Skinner was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. T.K. Sauls was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Jakayla Sullivan added a 1-for-3 performance with a walk and RBI.

The Lady Bulldoggs scored six runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. WBHS trailed 3-0 after the second inning.

In the series clinching game, the Lady Bulldoggs jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first (WBHS was the designated visiting team in this contest.) Winder-Barrow would move in front 7-0 after the top of the third but Habersham Central hung around pulling to within 9-5 after scoring two in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Once again several players came through at the plate for WBHS including Thomason (3-for-5, two RBI), Sauls (3-for-5), Cathleen Nugue (1-for-4, walk, RBI), Merrill (1-for-3, three RBI, two walks), Skinner (3-for-4, one RBI), Ansley Johnson (single) and Alexis Berry (double).

Thursday’s game will be at Dacula High School at 4 p.m. against Lanier. Dacula will face Apalachee High School at 6 p.m. in a one-game matchup to determine the No. 1 seed for state.
