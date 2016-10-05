John Grund (10-04-16)

PENDERGRASS - John Donald Grund, 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.
Mr. Grund was born in East Orange, N.J., the son of the late John Bernard Grund and Adelaide Gertrude Terhune Grund. Mr. Grund was retired after 30 years in the United States Air Force, where he was a Chief Master Sergeant serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He proudly owned Grund Appraisals in Zephyrhills, Fla. for many years and retired for good in 1990. Mr. Grund was a member of the Lions Club. Mr. Grund was preceded in death by his wife of five years, Earnestine Grace Owen Grund.
Survivor include his six children, Helen Kathryn Grund, Jacksonville, Fla., Michael Edwin Grund, Las Vegas, Nev., Donald Wayne Grund, Winter Garden, Fla., Fredrick Allen Grund, Seattle, Wash., Gerald Blaze Grund, Montverde, Fla., and Donna Michelle Whitaker, Pendergrass; eight grandchildren, Christopher Grund, Timothy Grund, Jonathon Whitaker, Lauren Whitaker, Sarah Whitaker Camero, Grace Whitaker, Elaine Grund, and Michelle Grund; a brother, Bob Grund; and sister, Kathryn Metzler, Pompton Plains, N.J.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Chaplain Hugh Minor officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30 until 11 a.m., prior to the service at Evans Funeral Home. John will be interred with his wife, Tina Grund, in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla., on a later date.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
