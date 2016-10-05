City police may get take-home vehiles

The Commerce City Council expects to approve the purchase of seven new vehicles for the police department next Monday night.
At its “work session” meeting this past Monday, the council appeared supportive of a proposal by city manager James Wascher to acquire enough vehicles to provide “take-home” vehicles for each officer while extending the life expectancy of vehicles that are currently on the road almost 24 hours a day.
The council views the action as a way to save money on both vehicles and officer turnover while boosting recruitment.
“We have a hard time recruiting and a hard time retaining officers,” Wascher told the council. “The first question they (applicants) ask is what is the pay and do you have a take-home policy?”
Commerce and the University of Georgia operate the only police departments in the area without a vehicle take-home policy.
The proposal is to buy six new Dodge Chargers for patrol cars and a Ford Explorer for use by the K9 officer.
For the full story, see the Oct. 5 issue of The Commerce News.
