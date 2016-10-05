Tax rates for the Jackson County government could dip slightly this year.
Tom Crow, chairman of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners asked county manager Kevin Poe Monday night to reconfigure the county’s proposed budget so that the board would have an option to cut its tax rates by 1/10th of a mill.
The BOC had earlier looked at keeping the rates the same as last year — 9.7 mills in unincorporated areas and 11.210 in incorporated areas.
But the county’s tax digest went up about six percent this year, meaning that some property owners will see a tax increase despite the millage rates staying the same.
The BOC plans to have a final public hearing on the budget and tax rates at noon on Oct. 12 in the auditorium of the county administrative building and then set the tax rates at 6 p.m. during the board’s regular meeting at the courthouse.
For the full story, see the Oct. 5 issue of The Commerce News.
County considering small property tax rate cut
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry