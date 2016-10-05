Scary 'clown' chases kids in Commerce

The scary clowns have arrived in Commerce.
On Sunday, an incident was reported to the Commerce Police Department in which two 8-year-old girls said they were chased by a clown with blood dripping from his mouth while on Arlington Lane.
The girls said that they were able to out-run the clown.
Officers searched the area and found nobody matching the description given by the girls.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department have increased patrols in the area. A post on the police department’s Facebook page noted that: “If anyone is found to be endeavoring to frighten children by dressing as a scary clown, it will not be viewed as a joke or a prank. Scaring children in this way will be viewed as a crime not a prank, and appropriate charges will be taken.”
There have been a number of “clown” sightings reported around the county and around the country, possibly in connection with the pending release of an updated version of Stephen King’s “It,” which featured a diabolical and murderous clown.
