Scary 'clown' chases kids in Commerce

Wednesday, October 5. 2016
The scary clowns have arrived in Commerce.

On Sunday, an incident was reported to the Commerce Police Department in which two 8-year-old girls said they were chased by a clown with blood dripping from his mouth while on Arlington Lane.

The girls said that they were able to out-run the clown.

Officers searched the area and found nobody matching the description given by the girls.

Officers with the Commerce Police Department have increased patrols in the area. A post on the police department’s Facebook page noted that: “If anyone is found to be endeavoring to frighten children by dressing as a scary clown, it will not be viewed as a joke or a prank. Scaring children in this way will be viewed as a crime not a prank, and appropriate charges will be taken.”

There have been a number of “clown” sightings reported around the county and around the country, possibly in connection with the pending release of an updated version of Stephen King’s “It,” which featured a diabolical and murderous clown.
