BRIDGES: Battle of Barrow a memorable night

This one will be remembered for some time.
The weather was great. The pre-game atmosphere and festivities were equally as memorable.
And once the actual football game began, that lived up to the hype as well.
The 13th Battle of Barrow gridiron matchup went the way of the Winder-Barrow High School Bulldoggs but not before the Apalachee High School Wildcats gave more than a great effort. The game was important, not because of the local rivalry, although that certainly made it more fun, but rather because it was the opening region contest for both teams.
With the Bulldoggs and Wildcats both wanting to start the 8-AAAAAA schedule on a positive note, the players gave maximum efforts. AHS is a much-improved football team in 2016 and it showed Friday night, even though the Wildcats eventually lost on the scoreboard.
For the WBHS Bulldoggs, it’s hard to believe that less than a handful of years ago, this was a program which struggled to record even one victory. Friday night’s win improved the 2016 team to 4-2 overall, but more importantly to 1-0 in region play. With only five region games on the schedule, each game’s importance is magnified.
Both teams were dealing with injuries entering the contest, often the name of the game in high school football. WBHS was without starting running back Javonne Hughes, but Jamar Mack stepped in and rushed for 138 yards on a working man-like 23 carries.
Nate Millwood had a bruising night at fullback for the Bulldoggs with 70 yards and two scores on 14 carries. Quarterback Brock Landis passed for 189 yards and a score, including an 89-yard hookup with Deon Williams for a key second half touchdown.
For AHS, injuries have been a factor since before the season began. However, injuries were not going to be used as an excuse for this team on this night. Ryan Miller did a solid job directing the Wildcat offense.
Receiver Ethan Morris continues to haul in anything thrown his way. The grit and determination and passion shown by Morris is the kind that all coaches want from every member of their team. If a pass was out of the reach of Morris, he felt like he should still have made the play. On one occasion after a diving attempt on the WBHS sideline saw Morris come up just inches short of another spectacular catch, the senior stayed on the ground and gave it a few right-hand punches that would have made Mike Tyson or George Foreman proud.
Morris finished the game with six catches for 122 yards and two scores. Several of his receptions were truly spectacular to watch. Sims knows what kind of weapon he has in Morris and said earlier this week AHS needs to get the football to him even more.
Sims pulled out all the stops in the contest, including a successful onsides kick to start the game which the Wildcats recovered. A fake punt also resulted in a touchdown run in the first half.
The region schedule continues for both teams this Friday as WBHS hosts Lanier High School and AHS will travel to Dacula. Both games have the potential to be solid contests once again, but it will be tough to top what we witnessed last Friday night at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The Bulldoggs and Wildcats put on a great show for the fans and it was something that will not be forgotten for a long time.
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. You can reach him at cbridges@barrowjournal.com.
