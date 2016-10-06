The Ila City Council approved its 2017 budget at its regular business meeting this month.
The budget includes a three-percent raise for the mayor, council and the city clerk.
The budget also includes a $1 increase in water rates, bringing the new base rate for water to $21 per month, as well as a $1 increase in garbage fees, which brings that fee to $16 per month.
The council also approved an amendment to the business license ordinance to require that businesses provide the clerk with a copy of their sales tax ID number and have all property taxes paid before their licenses can be renewed for 2017.
The council discussed the paving of Pine Street by Garrett Paving Company. The council was not pleased with the work because the company tarred and graveled one of the speed bumps after being asked to go around them. They requested that the company fix the speed bump.
Ila approves raises for council, clerk
