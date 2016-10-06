ROLLASON: Looking at the NFL's undefeated and winless

There already seems to be a lot of parody in the NFL this season. Usually at this point of the season (after Week 4) there are a handful of undefeated teams and a few teams that are still winless.
But this year is a bit different. A vast majority of the league falls somewhere in the middle with only three undefeated teams and one winless team left.
The three undefeated teams remaining are the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings. No one should be surprised with the Broncos starting the season undefeated. After winning the Super Bowl last season they returned a lot of their top players on both sides of the ball.
And don’t think that because Peyton Manning is gone that they had some big hole to fill, Manning is a legend but in his last season he didn’t do much. That team could have won the Super Bowl with anyone playing quarterback. The Broncos biggest threat right now is the Oakland Raiders who are sitting at 3-1 — so yeah, the Broncos should be fine.
Let’s talk about the Eagles for a moment. Philly fans have seen a few good teams in the last decade or so but have never been able to get over the hump. After firing their head coach, I anticipated the Eagles having somewhat of a rebuilding year this season. But assuming there is no colossal collapse, this Eagles team looks to be on its way to the playoffs.
A few weeks ago, I pointed out the fact that their first two wins were against Cleveland and Chicago (two of the worst teams in football) and that we needed to see more of the Eagles before we gave them the division. Well, in Week 3 they had a 34-3 victory of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that many are picking to go to the Super Bowl.
The Eagles will still have to find their way out of the NFC East – which is always the most enjoyable conference to watch in football – but assuming they get past the Cowboys they should be fine.
An even bigger surprise than an undefeated Eagles teams is the fact that the Vikings are undefeated. Yes, the Vikings. We are taking some time to talk about the reality that the Vikings are one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season. All of their wins have been impressive. Some of the scores may have been close, such as the 17-14 victory over the Packers in Week 2, but they have played well and controlled every game they have been in this year.
It’s even more shocking when you remember that their superstar Adrian Peterson is injured and won’t be able to come back until November or December. It’s nice to see the Vikings in a good spot. Hopefully they can keep it up.
And finally, the only winless team in football is the Cleveland Browns. No shocker here. I think most NFL fans could have predicted this. The Browns are still struggling to find an identity. Although, to be fair, two of their games they were in control and somehow found a way to lose. Maybe they aren’t as bad as their record shows.
But, unfortunately for the Browns, their next game is against the New England Patriots with Tom Brady returning under center. Yeah, tough break for Cleveland. But the Browns are still the worst team in football, not much has changed in the NFL!
Tyler Rollason is a Winder-Barrow High School and University of West Georgia graduate. You can e-mail comments about this column to tyrollason@yahoo.com.
