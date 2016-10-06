BUFFINGTON: OSD proposal should be rejected

There are four proposed Georgia Constitutional Amendments on the upcoming November ballot. All four deserve to be defeated, but only one is getting a lot of attention.
The proposal to create Opportunity School Districts has been hugely controversial across the state. Many local school boards have adopted resolutions opposing the amendment, including boards in Barrow and Jackson counties.
That has irked Gov. Nathan Deal who is the godfather of the proposed OSD plan.
On the surface, the idea behind this looks reasonable. Nobody wants failing schools in the state. We all want our children to have access to a decent education.
The problem with the proposal is in the details.
The proposal would allow the governor to take over a “failing” school and appoint a school czar to run it. That person would only report to the governor and would have total power over the school, including the physical building, the employees and finances. The local school board would have no say in the school once the state has taken it over.
There are some problems with that plan:
•The state gets to define what a “failing school” is. That could change over time in a way that would allow the state to take over any local school it wants to.
•There is no transparency or accountability in the proposal. The governor’s appointee would have total control with no checks-and-balances from any local board or state board. In effect, the state would appoint a school dictator who only answers to one person, the governor.
•Most of the schools that would be subject to a state takeover are in poor, urban areas. Most are predominantly in minority communities. A state takeover of a school won’t change the broken nature of those communities. Many of those communities suffer from drug abuse, high crime, poverty and broken homes.
Those are the real problems. Taking over a local school won’t change the shattered community environment that surrounds them.
•This is the same state that has for over a decade underfunded local school districts and shifted the cost of education more and more away from the state and onto the backs of local property taxpayers. If the state can’t fully fund local schools based on its own funding formula, then what gives it the moral authority to take over any local school?
All of those are problems, but there’s more going on here than meets the eye. The real game behind this is to crack the door open for the state to begin privatizing public schools.
Under this proposal, the state could take over a school, then pay a private company to come in and run it. The local school czar would have total authority to hire that company without any oversight (can you say “conflict of interest?”)
This is a backdoor way the state is attempting to create private charter schools without actually saying it.
That’s the real idea behind this proposed legislation.
By targeting only “failing” schools, the state hopes to get this amendment adopted. But once adopted, the state could expand its definition of “failing” to include more schools and therefore, expand its vision of more private charter schools in the state funded by tax dollars.
If privatizing the state’s worst schools would improve education, most people would support the idea.
But private companies would confront the same problem that exists today — broken communities where education isn’t a priority.
Georgia does have some bad schools, but those schools only reflect the communities that surround them.
Nobody can fix that problem except the people who live in those communities.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of the Barrow News-Journal and Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
