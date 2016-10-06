NICHOLSON - Peggy Rice Autry, 76, passed away following an extended illness on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.
She was born December 7, 1939, the daughter of the late Will and Essie Bone Rice, formerly of Madison County. Mrs. Autry was of the Baptist denomination and was a homemaker. She was a faithful wife and mother and always enjoyed the company of others, especially at the holidays and family get-togethers, with a warm spirit. Mrs. Autry was preceded in death by her brothers, Horace and Donald Rice; and great-granddaughter, Anne Marie Dunaway.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Jerrel R. Autry, Nicholson; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Autry (Cindy), Homer, Joe Autry (Melissa), Maysville, Michael Autry (Shannon), Jefferson, and Ricky Autry (Tami), Danielsville; brother, Gene Rice (Peggy), Watkinsville; sister, Thelma Benton, Athens; grandchildren, Brandon, Kellyn, Hope, Brandi, Eli, and Taylor Autry; great-grandchildren, Slater and Alberta; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 8, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Owensby officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, October 7, from 6 to 8 p/m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Autry (10-05-16)
