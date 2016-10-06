Evelyn Lewallen (10-04-16)

Thursday, October 6. 2016
COMMERCE - Evelyn Estelle Pettyjohn Lewallen, 82, died Tuesday, October 4, 2016, at her residence.

Mrs. Lewallen was born in Talmo, the daughter of the late Claud and Estelle Buffington Pettyjohn. She was a member of Webbs Creek Baptist Church and was retired from Western Union. Mrs. Lewallen was preceded in death by her husband, Major Banks Lewallen; son, Ronnie Pettyjohn; brothers, Paul Pettyjohn and Robert Pettyjohn; and sister, Vivian P. Hepner.

Survivors include nieces, Mary Ludeman, Talmo, and Lynn Potts, Jefferson; brother, Harold Pettyjohn, Sr., Talmo; sister, Doris Swanson, Atlanta; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday, October 7, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Wade Lott officiating. Interment will follow in Webb Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

