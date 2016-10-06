Deadline Oct. 11 to register for November election

Banks County residents who aren’t registered to vote and want to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election have until Oct. 11 to register.
County residents can register to vote at the Banks County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office, located at 226 Candler Street in Homer. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The only local race on the ballot will be the Banks County Board of Commissioners race where incumbent Jimmy Hooper (Republican) will face William Reems (Independent).
The ballot will also have one local issue for voters to decide on Sunday sales of alcohol. The question on the ballot will read: “Shall the governing authority of Banks County, Georgia, be authorized to permit and regulate package sales by retailers of both malt beverages and wine on Sundays between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.”
Voters will also be deciding the presidential race.
Early voting will be held Oct. 17 through Nov. 4. Early ballots may be cast at the voter registration office during regular business hours.
Saturday early voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the voter registration office.
On election day, Nov. 8, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
