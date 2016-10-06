The new owners of the Braselton-Stover House are requesting a variance to allow two signs on the property.
Memorial Park Funeral Home owner Jack Frost plans to operate both a funeral home and an event center at the site. The paired services may need two different signs.
Frost is requesting a variance to the development code, which limits business owners to one freestanding sign per road frontage. The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will have a public hearing on the item Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
See the full story in the Oct. 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Memorial Park wants two signs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry