Memorial Park wants two signs

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Thursday, October 6. 2016
The new owners of the Braselton-Stover House are requesting a variance to allow two signs on the property.
Memorial Park Funeral Home owner Jack Frost plans to operate both a funeral home and an event center at the site. The paired services may need two different signs.
Frost is requesting a variance to the development code, which limits business owners to one freestanding sign per road frontage. The Braselton Zoning Board of Appeals will have a public hearing on the item Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
See the full story in the Oct. 6 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.