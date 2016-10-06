JEFFERSON - Ruby Dean “Deanie” Dotson, 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.
Mrs. Dotson was born in Asheville, N.C., the daughter of the late Cecil Thomas Lawson and Polly Strange Lawson. Mrs. Dotson was a member of the Academy Baptist Church and was an executive secretary at HBO and Company. Mrs. Dotson was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Ray Lawson; and granddaughter, Demi Dotson.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Dotson, Jefferson; son and daughter in law, William Dean and Jena Dotson, Loganville, daughter and son in law, Cynthia Denise and Gary Blume, Jefferson; grandchildren, Derek (Rebecca) Dotson, Emilie Dotson, Veronica Dotson, Vanessa Dotson, Lucas Dotson, K.C. Wollett, Trent Novicki, and Kylee Novicki; brother, Andy Lawson, Charlotte, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 8, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Eric Shelton and Ben Leaman and Minister Tom Plank officiating. The burial will follow in the Galilee Christian Church with K.C. Wollett, Derek Dotson, Lucas Dotson, Trent Novicki, Paul Squillante, and Darryl Young honored as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Friday, October 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Academy Baptist Church, 689 Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
‘Deanie’ Dotson (10-05-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry