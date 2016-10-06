COMMERCE - Martha Ann Evans Tanner, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior on early Wednesday morning, October 5, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Tanner was the daughter of the late Clint and Reba Cleghorn Evans, and sister of the late John H. Evans. Mrs. Tanner was employed as a seamstress at Blue Bell Manufacturing in Commerce for 10 years, and later as plant manager for Barrow Manufacturing in Maysville for 30 years. She was also employed in food service at Banks County Primary School. She was a graduate of Banks County High School.
Martha was an active member of Beaverdam Baptist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher, in VBS, a choir member, and in many other capacities.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Tanner, Jr., whom she met on a blind date when she was 15 years old. It was love at first sight and continued to grow steadily through their marriage of over 63 years.
Mrs. Tanner is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sonja Tanner, Carnesville; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Joe Autry, Commerce; grandsons, Clint (Millie) Tanner and Kyle (Kari) Tanner; and great-grandchildren, Carly, Everett and Kelly Tanner.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home in Commerce. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 7, at 2 p.m., at Beaverdam Baptist Church with the Revs. Chad Payne and Harrison Lampley and Clint Tanner officiating.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Beaverdam Baptist Church.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Tanner (10-05-16)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry