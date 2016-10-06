Dacula High School enters this Friday’s Region 8-AAAAAA game with Apalachee High School at 1-4 overall.
The Falcons, who were off this past week, have not won since Aug. 26. That record, however, does not make AHS coach Steve Sims take Dacula any lighter than he normally would.
“Their record says they are 1-4, but they have played some good teams,” Sims said. “We are going into it like we did the Winder-Barrow game. We are expecting to win. We will focus on our team like we have all year and go out and try to play a better game than the week before and see what happens.”
The Wildcats are coming off a tough 28-21 loss to WBHS in the Battle of Barrow matchup and AHS coaches are hoping there will be no hangover from that setback.
“Our goal is to win the football game,” Sims said. “If we play better like we have been doing each week, then we will have a chance. We want to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”
Apalachee’s best performance of the season may have been against WBHS, even though the final outcome was a loss. The Wildcats had quality plays in all three phases of the game and will look to have that same level of effort again this week as they take to the road for the first time in region action.
“Dacula runs a spread-option based attack,” said AHS defensive coordinator Will Peters. “They have moved the football on teams by running the football and throwing it over the top. Their skill players are very talented and are going to be a challenge to slow down. To slow down their offense, we will have to continue to play with relentless effort and stay disciplined to our assignments.”
Kickoff at Dacula High School is set for 7:30 p.m.
Wildcats on the road to face region foe Dacula
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry