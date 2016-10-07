All eyes are on the presidential race, but other important decisions will also be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
For instance, should the state be able to take control from local boards of education if schools in their district are deemed “failing?”
Georgia voters are going to have the following question on this year’s ballot: “Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended to allow the state to intervene in chronically failing public schools in order to improve student performance?”
No Madison County schools fit this “failure” billing.
But all five Madison County Board of Education members signed a joint letter published in this week’s Journal, which expresses concern about the state wrestling control away from local boards of education and creating an “Opportunity School District” (OSD).
If the amendment is approved, the state government can grant powers to a special superintendent who answers only to the governor.
“In our opinion, the entire local community of parents, educators, and other stakeholders will lose its voice in local school affairs,” wrote members of the Madison County Board of Education. “School boards will lose purpose and value for any school taken over by OSD. In addition, we do not see how this plan will address the root causes of failure. How will seizing the authority to manage a school actually fight poverty or encourage parent involvement? How is student engagement bolstered by this takeover? Data used to justify the empowerment of the OSD are inconsistent and have not been adequately tested by time.”
The school board members also point out that local taxing authority could be transferred from local leaders to state officials.
“This amendment gives the state control over local assets — actual local tax dollars and local facilities,” wrote the board members. “Basically, the state will take over the school operations at the county’s expense. This appointed superintendent has the authority to make decisions that could lead to increased taxes while the local board of education would have no recourse over the decisions in an OSD school.”
All three Madison County legislators — Sen. Frank Ginn, Rep. Alan Powell and Rep. Tom McCall — voted in favor of putting the amendment on the November ballot.
Attempts to speak with Powell and McCall this week were unsuccessful, but Ginn offered thoughts on the proposal, saying that he’s not sure of the best approach for education reform. But he said certain kids are being failed by their school systems in Georgia and that “we’ve got to try something.”
“I’ve always said that the closer to home a decision is made, the more you like that decision, and the further away the decision, the less you like it and the less input you have on the decision — so I understand,” said Ginn, noting the concerns of some over the proposal.
But he said some school systems in Georgia have not shown needed leadership and he said children in those districts deserve the chance for something better.
“I also understand the frustrations of those who are living in an area with failing schools and no one is doing anything about it,” said Ginn, noting the ODS proposal could bring more options for some students.
However, the senator added that the primary issues he sees with education are in homes, not classrooms. He said many kids come from broken families, which don’t make education a priority. “I don’t know how we fix education unless we can address that,” he said.
