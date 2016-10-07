BCA finally reaches bye week

Bethlehem Christian Academy’s football team has finally reached its long-anticipated bye week.
The Knights have played every Friday since Aug. 12 and are in need of a Friday night without a game, coach Lance Fendley said earlier this week.
“We are sure happy to be going into the bye week,” the coach said.
BCA students are actually going to a spiritual retreat this week and Fendley said it will be a positive not having to work in a game plan for Friday night during this event.
“It’s the first time in several years we are not having a game during this retreat week,” Fendley said. “We will start our initial preparing for Heritage. We need to get everyone healthy. We won’t have any contact at practice this week. We’ll be in helmets and cleats and throw it around a little. Mainly, we will be working on our timing.”
The Heritage School will present another strong challenge as the Hawks are currently 7-0 overall and 3-0 in GISA Region 1-AAA. Similar to BCA, The Heritage School is off this week.
In its last three games, the Newnan-based Hawks have outscored their opponents 163-9.
