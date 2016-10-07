Homecoming: Bulldoggs to host Lanier

With a victory in the Battle of Barrow secure, the Winder-Barrow High School football team is now in full preparation mode for this week’s contest against Lanier High School.
The Region 8-AAAAAA contest, set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at W. Clair Harris Stadium, is homecoming for WBHS. The Bulldogg coaches, however, are not concerned with homecoming festivities as they know a quality opponent will be across the field.
“Even though they are relatively a young school, they are in the Gwinnett County mode of just reloading,” said WBHS coach Heath Webb. “They have so many good players on their roster that even when an All-American graduates the next guy waiting to play is just as good.”
Making sure turnovers are kept to a minimum, or eliminated all together, will be vital for the Bulldoggs.
“The biggest thing for us is to take care of the football and keep it from them,” Webb said.
The WBHS team will need to make a “big event” take place.
Whether it’s an interception, fumble recovery or blocked kick, we will need to make something happen,” Webb said. “And at the same time make sure they don’t happen to us. We can’t wait on things to happen. We have to make them happen.”
“Obviously, Lanier’s defense is athletic and physical, especially at defensive end,” said WBHS offensive coordinator Naji Lyon. “One key to offensive success for us this week will be to neutralize the Allen kid and not allow him to make plays.”
Lyon concurs with Webb about needing big plays.
“We need to be explosive and control the tempo of the game,” Lyon said. “ Our kids are confident and they have told me several times that they do not feel like underdogs. We feel like we can play with anybody in the region.”
WBHS defensive coordinator said Lanier will Lanier will spread out to give quarterback Noah Fritz several different options.
"Fritz will move the ball around to a stable of play makers at wide receiver and also call his own number on a variety of option plays," Hoch said. " He is well protected by a big strong offensive line that has done a great job protecting him and allowing Fritz to move the ball around the field."
Hoch's Defensive Keys to Victory
1) Effort: "The last 2 games we have given great effort and this game will require us to take another step forward with the intensity and desire that it takes to compete for a region championship."
2) Toughness: "We must play physical, hard-nosed football for the entire 48 minutes of the game."
3) Discipline: "It takes a lot of trust and faith in your teammates whenever you have to defend the option. We must keep our composure, execute our assignments, and expect the same from our teammates as Lanier will test our team discipline tonight."
