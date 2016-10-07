WINDER - Eileen Graham McWhorter died Wednesday, October 5, 2016, at her residence following an extensive struggle with her health.
She was born in Beaumont, Texas, on August 5, 1936, the daughter of the late Corrine and Claude Graham. Eileen left Texas to attend Agnes Scott College in Atlanta, where she graduated with a B.A. in Art. While attending college, she met her future husband, Penn McWhorter, of Winder. Her beauty, graciousness and serenity were acknowledged by all who knew her. Throughout her life Eileen was very active in the First United Methodist Church of Winder, contributing her time and talent over the decades and becoming a pillar of the church. Her faith, couples group, and bridge club were central in healing after the loss of their first child in 1968, Elizabeth Graham McWhorter, at the age of 9.
Survivors include her husband, Honorable T. Penn McWhorter; four children and their families, Thad and Denise McWhorter and their daughters Carroll and husband Jon Fitzpatrick, and Allie, Emma, Mae and Jessie McWhorter, Statham, Mason and Brooke McWhorter and their daughters Mary Mason and Parrish McWhorter, Watkinsville, Matthew McWhorter and children Sadie and Pierce McWhorter, Winder, and Lauren and Kevin Stanley and their children Slade and Cami Stanley, Cleveland, Ga.
Services include a visitation on Saturday October 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Winder. The funeral service will be held Sunday, October 9, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Winder.
The family asks for donations to the Athens First United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Eileen McWhorter (10-05-16)
