Stacy Alexander (10-05-16)

Stacy Rashaun Alexander, 28, husband of Amanda Sartain Alexander, died Wednesday, October 5, 2016.
Born in Royston, Stacy was the son of Stacy Lee (Tammy) Rucker and Tamala (Darryl Allen) Alexander. Stacy had a true love for children and was able to show this through coaching. He began coaching at 16 years old. He was currently a football and basketball coach for the Madison County Middle School. He always influenced kids to be better, not only as a player but as a person. He truly loved his family and always had a smile on his face. He was currently working for Athens Pepsi Company and had attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Bowman.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his son, Calen McCullough; grandparents, Carrol and Bobbie Jones, James and Beatrice Alexander, Earlene Rucker and Robert and Helen Allen; great-grandmother: Rebecca Wymbs; uncles and aunts, Ricky Alexander, James Alexander, Jr. Bessie Alexander, Diane Dubose and Theodocia Johnson; cousins, Tavy Huff, Darius Alexander, Jerry Fortson, LaBrian Huff, Devonte Alexander, Jerry Fortson, Detrez Fortson, Jakeeya Oglesby, Taliyah Alexander, Breanda Fortson, Robert Lane, III, Rickelle Eberhardt and David Lee Rucker; and a host of nieces and nephews, who he adored and loved him very much.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 10, at 4 p.m. at the Swails Center at Emanuel College. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8, Sunday, October 9, at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel.
In lieu of food and flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at First Madison Bank and Trustunder Amanda Alexander. All of the money raised will be used to make a sports donation in Stacy's memory.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
