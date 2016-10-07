Group ponders future of Bear Creek water supply

Just how long will the Bear Creek Reservoir meet the drinking water needs of residents of Barrow, Jackson, Oconee and Athens-Clarke counties before some additional water supply is needed?
That, it appears, will be on the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority’s agenda during 2017, along with the possibility of expanding the capacity of the authority’s water treatment plant.
The 505-acre reservoir provides the primary source of drinking water for Barrow, Jackson and Oconee counties, which get treated water from the water plant. It is also the backup supply for Athens-Clarke, which gets most of its water from the North and Middle Oconee rivers and taps the reservoir only when it can’t meet its needs from the rivers.
Currently, the authority works on the decades-old assumption that the 54 million-gallon-per-day (gpd) output of the reservoir will meet those needs until 2048, but the chairman of its Operations Committee suggested last week that it’s time to revisit those calculations.
“What does the evolution of our water supply look like?” posed Wayne Haynie, utility director for Oconee County.
Oconee, he said, did a water and sewerage study in 2015 that projects a 1.5 to 2-percent annual growth in water and sewerage use. It is also the only county “flirting with our entitlement share” from the water treatment plant, he added.
Haynie advised that he wants the authority’s Operations Committee and Engineering Committee to address the Oconee concerns with the other two owners of the treatment plant, Barrow and Jackson counties, “because we’re in uncharted territory” and “need the guidance and want to press on.”
Oconee County owns 21.4 percent of the 21-million gpd treatment plant, which puts its entitlement share of that facility at just shy of 5 mgd. During the third week of September, it averaged 3.37 mgd.
Barrow County’s 33.9 percent ownership entitles it to 7.1 gpd, while Jackson County’s 44.6-percent share means it can take 9.35 gpd. Neither of those counties is approaching its entitlement share.
Bobby Snipes, former deputy manager of Athens-Clarke and current “owners’ representative” for the authority, took it a step further in regard to things to consider during the next year.
One is an upgrade to the population projections in the four counties and another is the per capita water consumption “which tall translates into demand,” and what those numbers “suggest about the design life of the Bear Creek Reservoir.”
