City begins process to create land bank

The Commerce City Council appears poised to take the first step in creating a “land bank” with Jackson County.
City manager James Wascher briefed the council on the matter at Monday night’s work session. It should also be on the agenda when the council holds its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Commerce Room of the Commerce Civic Center.
The council will act on a proposed intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County that would officially get the ball rolling on the Commerce-Jackson Land Bank.
The idea is that a land bank will help clean up and put into use dilapidated or abandoned buildings, helping the owners get rid of eyesores they can’t afford to repair or providing a clear title so the property can be sold.
A property owner would “deposit” the property in the land bank, Wascher explained, where a developer or contractor can enter into an agreement to restore the property. When it is sold, the owner would be “made whole” and the developer or contractor would recoup his investment and, presumably, a profit.
For the full story, see the Oct. 5 issue of The Commerce News.
