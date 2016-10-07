Back on track: Tigers pound Providence, 63-0

After suffering two crushing defeats the past two weeks, the Commerce Tiger football team needed a spark to get them headed back in a positive direction.
Friday night at Ray Lamb Stadium at Tiger Field, the spark came via the Tigers’ potent ground attack.
Running back Cole Chancey spearhead running game, carrying the ball nine times for 100 yards and scoring four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 63-0 drubbing of Providence Christian Academy.
All four Chancey scores came in the first half. He didn’t have a carry in the second half.
Commerce (4-2, 3-2 Region 8-A) scored on six of eight possessions in the first half.
As a team, the Tigers rushed for 374 yards and accumulated 513 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Lane Sorrow rushed for a touchdown and passed for 75 yards. Backup quarterback Nate Ray passed one time for a 64-yard touchdown strike with wide receiver Jalen Dorsey. It was Dorsey’s lone catch.
Kyre Ware racked up three catches for 50 yards and Matthew Flint caught one pass for 25 yards.
Six different Tigers found the end zone: Chancey, Dorsey, Sorrow, Nick Patrick, DaJuan Wood and Trahvon Wiggins.
The Tigers’ defense did their job as well, snagging three interceptions and held the Providence offense to a total of 60 yards.
Chancey got the scoring barrage started with 8:27 left in the first quarter, taking the handoff nine yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
On the Tigers’ second drive, Chancey ran in his second touchdown on an 11-yard scamper with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
Chancey’s nose for touchdowns extended on the third drive. After Sorrow connected with Ware for 37 yards, Chancey finished the drive with a 30-yard touchdown run to bump the Tigers’ lead to 21-0 with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
Sorrow added the Tigers’ fourth touchdown with 10:46 left in the first half, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 28-0.
Chancey’s ninth and final carry resulted in his fourth touchdown run. The Tigers lead increased to 35-0.
The last score of the first half came via a 5-yard run from Patrick. The Tigers led 42-0 at halftime.
Wood kept the Tigers’ momentum rolling after halftime as he busted a 52-yard run to increase the lead to 49-0 with 8:56 left in the third quarter.
The Ray-to-Dorsey connection sprung the lead the 56-0 and the Tigers’ final score came on a Wiggins 10-yard run.
