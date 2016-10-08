Franklin Co. 21, Jackson Co. 14: Panthers suffer first region defeat

Jackson County is no longer unbeaten in region play, though it had its chances Friday to remain unscathed in 8-AAA.
Zane Corley snagged a 15-yard touchdown pass and Noah Venable scored on a 5-yard run, but the Panthers (2-5, 1-1) came up short on three fourth-quarter possessions with the game on the line in a 21-14 loss to Franklin County (2-5, 1-1). See photos.
“The effort and everything has been amazing,” Jackson County coach Brandon Worley said. “I can’t say enough about how hard these kids played. They left it all on the field. There’s no doubt in my mind. But we’ve got to fine tune those penalties and things like that are haunting us week-to-week.”
Jackson County’s final three offensive series ended in Franklin County territory — two after turnovers on downs and the other on an interception.
The Panthers again enjoyed success on the ground, gashing the Lion defense for 294 yards rushing. Venable finished with 179 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Mathews added 79 yards rushing on 10 carries.
“We are who we are and the kids understand that,” Worley said of the team’s offensive performance. “They’re still getting after it. Regardless of who we play, they’re coming off the ball across the line of scrimmage and the running backs are running hard. I feel our offense is getting better week-by-week.”
Jackson County threw sparingly. Mathews was 3-of-5 for 24 yards through the air, connecting on a 15-yard, second-quarter touchdown pass to Corley to get the Panthers on the scoreboard after they fell behind 7-0. Mathews was picked off twice on the night, once in the end zone to end a second-quarter drive.
The teams were tied 14-14 at the half after Venable scored with 32 seconds left in the second quarter on a 5-yard run and Matthews tacked on a 2-point conversion.
That score held up until early in the fourth quarter when Franklin County’s Myrian Craft broke off an 87-yard touchdown run to put the Lions ahead for good. The long run came three plays after the Lion defense stopped Mathews short of the first down marker on fourth down at the Franklin County 3-yard line.
The defensive stop paired with Craft’s touchdown run represented a 14-point swing in the ball game.
“They’re very explosive on offense,” Worley said. “It’s a sudden change, but I don’t think our kids played any different. I think they kept their heads in the game and kept playing hard regardless.”
After forcing another fourth-down stop with 4:37 left, Franklin County’s defense sealed the victory with an interception with 56 seconds remaining.
Franklin County kept the ball on the ground almost exclusively with its triple option offense, getting a 2-yard touchdown from Conner Williams and a 77-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tyrique David in addition to Craft’s game-breaking run.
Worley, however, was pleased with the Panthers’ defensive play.
“I think our defense did a great job,” Worley said. “Overall, they slowed them down with the exception of a few big plays. In the option, you’re going to have that. I think they did a great job of holding them to what they did.”
The Panthers will move on to face Hart County Friday at home.
