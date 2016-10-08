Raider softball team secures state berth

The Madison County Red Raider softball team is in a familiar place, the state tournament.
The girls from Danielsville secured the state berth Saturday, outscoring St. Pius 26-6 in a two-game sweep.
“We jumped on them in the first game and the girls really took care of business,” said Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “Kelsey (Wood) pitched well and the girls gave her a lot of run support. They were swinging the bats really well and it was good to get the bats going.”
Madison County erupted for five runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to grab the series victory and clinch a state trip.
“It was good to see them have their backs against the wall and then get those runs on the board,” said Morgan. “…It’s anybody’s game at this point of the season. The girls have done a good job getting us to this point.”
The region tournament continued Tuesday with four teams — MCHS, Jefferson, Stephens County and Oconee County — playing to determine a region champion and the seeding for Region 8-AAAA in the state tournament. Madison County struggled Tuesday, falling 4-0 to Stephens County and 8-4 to Oconee County.
Morgan said he had some good efforts from new performers this past week.
Freshman Kennedy Dixon entered the varsity lineup due to an injury and came through for the Raiders, collecting five hits Saturday. Meanwhile, junior varsity player Carly Damron also performed well for the varsity team.
“We had a couple of girls who really stepped up and did a good job,” said Morgan.
