In a move officials said would increase its “coordination of care” for Barrow County residents, Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System has purchased Barrow Regional Medical Center in Winder, both organizations announced Monday.
Merged operations of the two agencies are expected to begin in January, according to a news release.
The deal is slated to close on Dec. 31.
While no immediate staffing changes are anticipated, transitional teams will be working over the next few months to align the agencies’ operations.
“We have much work to do over the coming months and many decisions to make about how to bring our teams together, including how to best align operations in the future to reflect functioning as a system,” Anthony Williamson, president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, said in the release.
Williamson added that changes are already occurring as cardiologists with the Heart Center of NGMC are planning to relocate their Barrow practices to BRMC’s medical office building in order to provide “more seamless access to inpatient and outpatient cardiology services.”
The purchase represents a further expansion into Barrow County by Northeast Georgia Health System, which currently offers primary care, orthopedic and sports medicine services through the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group and cardiology services through the Heart Center in the county. The system opened NGMC Braselton in 2015 and that hospital has experienced a rapid increase in patient volume, particularly in its emergency department, Williamson said.
“Additional capacity in Barrow County, one of the fastest-growing areas of our state, will be a great benefit for our system,” he said.
BRMC CEO Chad Hatfield said the sale will benefit the 56-bed Barrow hospital’s operations and financial stability.
The hospital was one of 38 nationwide and four in Georgia that were spun off by Community Health Systems (CHS) into Quorum Health Corporation, a new publicly-traded company, in August 2015.
See full story in Oct. 5 print edition of the Barrow News-Journal
