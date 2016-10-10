Man gets two years for assault

A Danielsville man was recently sentenced to two years in prison for assault.
William Tracy Whaley, 47, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to two years of confinement on charges of simple assault (reduced from aggravated assault) and obstruction of an officer.
Other recent actions in Madison County Superior Court included:
•Eric Orlando Bravo, 19, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to 24 months of probation and $500 in fines on charges of driving without a license and weaving over the roadway. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
•William Edward Summerville, 32, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of theft by taking.
•Brittany Irene Phillips, 31, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 24 months of probation on two counts of obstruction. Charges of criminal trespass and simple battery FVA were dropped.
•David Darrell Drake, 61, of Arnoldsville, was sentenced by Judge Hodges to four months confinement and eight months of probation and a $1,000 fine on a charge of DUI (third conviction). Charges of DUI and habitual violator were dismissed.
•Christopher Allen Smith, 26, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 24 months of probation and $1,500 in fines on charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane. A charge of suspended license was dismissed.
•Milon Ray Jackson, 48, of Alto, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of giving false information.
•Homer Lee Carter, 56, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to two years of confinement and three years of probation on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felony first offender.
•Rainy Sky Sullivan, 24, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects (reduced from possession of methamphetamine).
•Wendell Ryan Mathews, 25, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to 12 months of probation and a $350 fine on a charge of DUI/drugs.
•Eric Stacy Adams, 47, of Watkinsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to three years of probation and a $1,000 fine on a charge of crossing a guard line with contraband.
•Shaheem Allon Oliver, 25, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Hodges to five years of probation and a $500 fine on a charge of forgery in the third degree.
•Guy Anthony Stewart, 60, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to two years of probation and a $250 fine on a charge of possession of cocaine. Three counts of giving false information were dismissed.
