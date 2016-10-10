VFDs, Red Cross spread smoke detectors across county

When a home catches fire, there’s often little time to escape. And the beep of a smoke detector can mean the difference between life and death.
That’s why Madison County volunteer firemen and Red Cross volunteers canvassed the county Saturday, hoping to make local residents safer by installing free smoke alarms in many homes.
The county received a grant from the Red Cross for 370 smoke detectors with a 10-year life.
From 9:30am to 3 p.m. Oct. 1, 41 volunteers, including members of the Madison County volunteer fire departments, University of Georgia Red Cross Club and the Northeast Georgia Red Cross installed 333 smoke alarms in 92 homes and helped 257 people.
“The old record was 310 smoke alarms in one day,” said Matthew G Akins, GA CEM Preparedness and Partnership Lead Coordinator for the American Red Cross of Northeast Georgia.
Bobbie Tyner, who lives near the Shiloh Fire Department, said she was thankful for the alarms installed in her home.
“It means protection,” she said. “I think it’s great.”
Local fire officials said people often fail to recognize how important smoke alarms are in saving lives.
“The importance of this program is that we help families, the needy, senior citizens, veterans, folks with mobility issues, get smoke detectors installed in their homes,” said Butch McDuffie, chief of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department. “There is a huge lack of smoke detectors in the community. In the state of Georgia, there have been over 100 fatalities related to smoke and fires so far this year. Many of the folks we’re helping out today don’t have any smoke detectors installed in their houses at all. Some folks neglect taking care of their smoke detectors and they don’t realize what the true importance of it is. Smoke detectors save lives and this program that we’re working with the Red Cross and all the Madison County volunteer firefighters will serve to help save lives and protect members of our community and make life better for us and hopefully prevent a fire fatality.”
Frank Edwards of the Red Cross echoed McDuffie’s sentiments about smoke alarms. He said alarms need to be functional at night or whenever a person sleeps and won’t be alert to danger. He said alarms need to be in bedrooms and in corridors. The Red Cross official said volunteers canvassed numerous county trailer parks Saturday, trying to make sure people had fire alarms.
Edwards said there are still smoke alarms left in the program.
“We’re going to do it again,” he said.
For more information, call 770-532-8453.
