The City of Danielsville and the Danielsville Police Department are sponsoring the second annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 to 8 p.m. at the main entrance of Madison County High School, 600 Madison Street, Danielsville.
“This is a free family event where kids can explore, climb on or touch service truck and cars,” Danielsville Police Chief Brenan Baird said. “This is an effort to promote community awareness and increase interaction with the public, especially children, who may gain a new interest and personal relationship with professionals in and around the community.”
There will be dozens of vehicles to entertain kids and “kids at heart,” he said. Some vehicles returning from last year’s event include: fire department vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, EMS vehicles and equipment, community service vehicle, farm vehicles and equipment, busses, wreckers and many others – including a helicopter (if call volume allows).
“Kids will be able to get close to, touch and climb on these vehicles and learn about the people who operate them,” Baird said. “And while the event is geared toward younger kids, everyone is invited to attend.”
Child seat technicians will also be on hand to check child safety seats for safety and proper fit. Replacement seats will be available if one is deemed necessary, Baird added.
‘Touch-A-Truck’ event set for Oct. 22
