Winder Police seek missing woman

Law enforcement officials are seeking a missing Winder woman whom family members say is mentally challenged.
Amanda Joleen Lovell, 39, is described as very short with shaved brown hair. She is 5-5 and approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen late in the evening of Oct. 8. She was wearing black and pink sneakers, multi-colored Capri pants, a white hoodie, a blue towel or scarf around her head (she always wears scarfs).
Family members said Lovell was born schizophrenic and with Microcephaly. She was last seen walking near the intersection of SR8 and Hwy. 81 in Winder, approximately 1.5 miles from her home. She resides at 277 Partridge Trail in Winder.
Contact Detective Manthe at the WPD at 770-867-2156 if you have any information on Lovell's location. Family members say Lovell has wandered off from home before but typically returns in a short amount of time.
