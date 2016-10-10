James Walker (10-08-16)

WINDER - James Allen Walker, 67, entered into rest Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Mr. Walker was born in Douglasville, Ga., the son of the late David Alfred Walker, Jr. and Josephine Harding. Mr. Walker held a business degree, was a Vietnam Army Veteran, and was a retired manager in the convenience store business.
Survivors include a son, James Eric Walker, Montgomery, Ala.; two daughters, Melissa Walker Ewell, Stone Mountain, and Misty Jeanett Walker, Winder; sister, Leslie Roberts Turchi, Cumming; brother, Johnny Roberts, Florida; seven grandchildren, Kami Elizabeth, Branden Lei, Alexandra Grace, Julia Eden, James River, Jaxton Anderson, and Benjamin Austin; and one great-granddaughter, Izabella Rose.
A visitation service will be held Thursday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
