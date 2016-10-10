Margaret Jackson (10-08-16)

LULA - Margaret Segers Jackson, 74, the Rock Springs Community, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Mrs. Jackson was born on December 15, 1941, in Banks County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Gracie Jordan Segars; son, Edwin “Bubba” Smith; sister, Hazel; and brothers, Horace, Don and Troy. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She was employed with the United States Postal Service for many years and was the first female General Foreman in the State of Florida.
Survivors include her husband, John Jackson; children, Connie Smith Hammerbeck, Mary Parrish, Joni Greene, Janette Jackson, Kevin Jackson, Paul Jackson, and Amy Jackson; brothers, Hershel “Junior” Segars and James Segars; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, at Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Derek Howard officiating. The interment will follow in the church cemetery. All family and friends should meet at the church by 10:45 a.m. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, at Whitfield Funeral Home in Baldwin.
Arrangements are in care of Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin.
