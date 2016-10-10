Danny Thomas (10-08-16)

Danny Wayne Thomas, 58, died Saturday, October 8, 2016.

A native of Barrow County, Mr. Thomas was the son of the late James and Dorothy Peppers Thomas. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Walter Thomas.

Survivors include sisters, Diane Tiller and Debbie (Sammy) Hardegree, both of Winder; nieces; Angela Hughes, Jennifer Lewis, Whitney Hardegree, and Haley Holt; and nephews, John Hardegree and Josh Thomas.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 12, at Carter Hill Church at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, October 11.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
