Janice Griffin (10-07-16)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, October 10. 2016
JEFFERSON - Janice Nell Harkins Griffin, 65, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2016.

Mrs. Griffin was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Charlie Harkins and Narcy Carter Griffin. Mrs. Griffin was a beautician who owned and operated Jan’s Beauty Shop for many years. Mrs. Griffin was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lewis Griffin; and her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Jenny Griffin, Jefferson, and Ricky and Angela Griffin, Bogart; grandchildren, Abby (Cole) Griffin, Eli, Braxton, Hailey, and Tytus Griffin; and her sister, Virginia Griffin, Hoschton.

The funeral services will be held on Monday, October 10, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Kevin Page and Herman Brock officiating. The burial will follow in the Jackson Memorial Park.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
