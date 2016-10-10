Raymond Harvel (10-10-16)

COMMERCE - Raymond Dowe Harvel, 77, died Monday, October 10, 2016, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Mr. Harvel was born in Herrin, Ill., the son of the late Elmer and Edna Bradfield Harvel. He was retired from the United States Navy and a member of the VFW.

Survivors include his wife, Caroline Ruth Lewis Harvel, Commerce; sons, Nathan Patrick Harvel, Bethlehem, and Kelly Joseph Harvel, Palm Harbor, Fla.; daughter, Jennifer Colene Vandiver, Commerce; brother, Robert Eugene Harvel, California; sisters, Hattie Rice, Bernita Cross, and Sue Jayne Rachino, all of Herrin, Ill.; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 13, at Grey Hill Cemetery with Dr. David Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, October 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
