AUBURN - Benjamin Robert Kallstrom, 15, passed away Friday, October 7, 2016.
He was a member of River Hills Church, where he also played in the youth band. Benjamin attended Appalachee High School, where he was active in the drama and the international clubs. He loved acting and was about to be abducted into the Thespian Society. Benjamin was dedicated to his school work and it reflected in his academic achievements. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Robert and Kristina Grace Marshall Kallstrom.
Survivors include an aunt and uncle (guardians) , Robert and Christina Marshall, Auburn; three brothers, Michael Kallstrom, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Daniel Kallstrom . Auburn, and Eric Marshall (Courtney), Manhattan, Kan.; two sisters, Kahlan Kallstrom and Olivia Marshall, both of Auburn; grandparents, Charlie Jackson, Jane Broom, Mary Marshall, and Maureen Kallstrom; other aunts and uncles, John and Robyn Marshall, Susan Marshall, Walt Hubert, Scott and Connie Marshall, Paul Marshall, Dave and Sue Kallstrom, Kevin and Mandi Jackson, and Rachelle Broom; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, at River Hills Church with Pastor Chip Wheeler officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Benjamin Kallstrom (10-07-16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry