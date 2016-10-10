DANIELSVILLE - Ruby Nell Sayer Holloway, 86, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2016, at Comer Health and Rehabilitation in Comer.
Mrs. Holloway was born in Danielsville on December 15, 1929, the daughter of the late Will Sayer and Ruby Gordon Sayer. She was a seamstress having worked at Ila Manufacturing and was a member of Bluestone Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Holloway; and a brother, Samuel Sayer.
Survivors include nephews, Randy Holloway, Perry Holloway, and David Holloway; nieces, Elaine Bennett, Diane Holloway, Jane Turner, and Patsy Bruce; cousins, Frances Gordon McGinnis, Ann G. Rowe, Brenda Fitzpatrick, Sandra Karver, Sherry Donaldson, Charles Gordon, Wayne Gordon, Sammy Gordon, Marvin Gordon, Bentley Fitzpatrick, Ray Fitzpatrick, Royce Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Pennington, Donnie Pennington, Rev. Jeff Pennington, and Steve Pennington; and aunt, Peggy Harper.
Funeral services will be held at Bluestone Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, with the Rev. George Lovely officiating. Mrs. Holloway will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. The family is at the home of Angie McGinnis, 3111 Rock Quarry Road, Danielsville, GA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Holloway (10-10-16)
