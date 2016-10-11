Henry Brubaker (10-09-16)

Henry Allen Brubaker entered peacefully into his heavenly home on Sunday, October 9, 2016.
Born in Troutville, Va., he was the son of Jonathan Hartsel Brubaker and Lucy Jane Wiley Brubaker. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Doris Myers Brubaker and infant son, Carl David Brubaker. At the age of 17, he served in the United States Navy for three years on ships in Norfolk, San Francisco, Hawaii, Bikini Atoll, Guam, San Diego, Panama Canal, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Placing a high value on education, he pursued an undergraduate degree from Bridgewater College, followed by two Master's degrees, and ultimately gaining Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia. He was employed in veterinary practice in Dublin, Draper, and Rocky Mount, Va., Lexington and Comer, as well as teaching at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine. He served as the assistant State Veterinarian in Georgia. He has devoted 52 years to animal health, which coupled with countless friendships with animal owners and were true pleasures of his life.
On August 12, 1950, he married his loyal wife, Doris Ruth Myers, and they became the dedicated parents of four children, Wayne Allen Brubaker (Mary), Crawford, Ga., Cheryl Ruth Brubaker Parr (Boyd), Newberry, S.C., Susan Jane Brubaker Andrews (Charles "Chuck”), Comer, and Dale Henry Brubaker (Sara "Sande"), Comer; ten grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. Also, surviving are sisters Lois Brubaker Flora (Norman), Daleville, Va., Peggy Brubaker Webster (Ralph), Roanoke, Va., and Harriet Brubaker Piccard (Noel), New Bern, N.C.
A special thanks to his faithful and exceptional caregivers, Earnestine Lester, Christopher’s Bridge and St. Mary’s Hospice.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, on Tuesday, October 11. Following a family burial, funeral services will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 12, at Lord and Stephens East Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Comer United Methodist Church, 1676 Main St., Comer, GA 30629.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
