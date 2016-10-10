Law enforcement officials have located a missing Winder woman who had been missing since Saturday.
Family members and local law enforcement were searching for Amanda Joleen Lovell, 39, who was born schizophrenic. She was last seen walking near the intersection of SR8 and Hwy. 81 in Winder, approximately 1.5 miles from her home.
"Amanda Lovell was located just a couple of hours ago in Winder around 8 this morning," said WPD Lt. Chris Cooper on Tuesday. "She is safe and is currently being checked out by an area hospital. We will send further updates as they become known to us. The response and effort from you all and our citizens was terrific."
Missing Winder woman found
