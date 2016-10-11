DANIELSVILLE - Gloria Jean Skiles Appleby, 75, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Appleby was born April 18, 1941, in Christiana, Pa. She worked for the Clarke County School System, and was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Kathryn Chestnut Davis; and a son, Eddie Appleby.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Appleby, Danielsville; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Tina Appleby and Alan and Liz Appleby, all of Danielsville, and Butch and Johnnette Appleby, Hull; son, Rusty Appleby, Pennsylvania; brother, Earl “Blink” Skiles, Pennsylvania; sister, Thelma Taylor, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
No services will be held, but friends are invited to stop by the residence for a visit at any time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Crossroads Worship Center Church of God, P.O. Box 621, Commerce, GA 30529.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria Appleby (10-08-16)
