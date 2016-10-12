Man sought after suspected shooting

Officers are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a suspected shooting last week in Pendergrass. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Anthony Crawford, of 25 River Mist Drive, Hoschton, who fled from the police following the incident.
Two others have been arrested. Courtney Rayann Wright, 25, of 132 Mears Street, Winder, is facing charges of obstruction of law enforcement officers and aggravated assault. Joseph Brandon Vaughn, 24, of 1360 New Hope Road, Lawrenceville, is facing charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm and identify fraud.
A woman reported she was driving on Pond Fork Road behind a dark colored vehicle with a New York tag and a shattered window. The vehicle was driving erratically and failing to maintain lane. She passed the vehicle, and Crawford reportedly glared at her.
Crawford’s vehicle then passed her, and as it did, she heard a gunshot. She said she believes the suspects shot at her.
The woman pulled off into a driveway, and Crawford reportedly pulled into the drive next to her. The suspect’s vehicle then reportedly backed out at a high rate of speed and later turned onto Old State Road northbound before turning onto Martin Road.
Officers met with the victim, who pointed out the car as it passed.
“That’s them,” she said.
Officers initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over. The vehicle reportedly failed to maintain lane and drove down the middle of the roadway several times. Crawford also ran a stop sign when turning left onto Blackstock Road (Hall County).
The vehicle later crashed into a ditch and Crawford and Vaughn fled on foot. Wright got out of the vehicle with her hands up and was arrested.
A Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit later found Vaughn in a field behind a Blackstock Road residence. Officers did not find Crawford during the search.
Wright told officers she heard a loud gunshot when they passed the victim’s car, but said she didn’t think it came from her vehicle.
Wright at first denied knowing the driver, and said she went to school with Vaughn.
She told officers she was walking in Winder when the suspect asked her if she wanted a ride.
“She stated she had no idea they were going to run from the cops,” said the officer.
Wright later admitted to knowing the two other men in the vehicle and identified them.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded pistol and ammunition. They suspect Vaughn was the shooter, based on the location of the firearm.
Officers also found ladies’ wallets, clothing and a safe which contained jewelry.
