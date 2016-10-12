JPD: ‘Lock your car doors’

Jefferson police chief Joe Wirthman has some words of advice for Jefferson residents.
“Please lock your car doors,” he told those on hand at Monday’s city council meeting.
Wirthman said there’s been a 25 percent spike in thefts in Jefferson over last year, with items stolen from vehicles accounting for much of that increase.
Criminals operating in the area are seeking out unlocked cars and taking whatever they can find. While some of these suspects are local, others are driving 50 and 60 miles to Jefferson to commit these thefts, according to Wirthman.
“They drop somebody off at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning … and all they do is walk through a neighborhood, look at a car and try a door,” he said. “If it’s unlocked, then they go in. They’re in and out in seconds.”
